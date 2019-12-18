Gilbert police arrest man after death of daughter in vehicle

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Gilbert have arrested a man in connection with the September death of his 3-year-old daughter who was left unattended in a car for hours.

They announced Tuesday that there was probable cause established to arrest 37-year-old Scott Jones on suspicion of negligent homicide.

Police say Jones is accused of leaving his daughter Charlotte in a vehicle at his residence for two to three hours on Sept. 3, resulting in her death.

The girl was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Jones was arrested, processed and released Tuesday and their investigation of the incident will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review and charging recommendations.

It was unclear if Jones has a lawyer yet for his case.