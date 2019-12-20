Germany: Boy missing for 2 years found in suspect's cupboard

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Friday that a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing two years ago has been found in the home of a man suspected of child pornography offenses.

Police in the western city of Recklinghausen said officers were searching the 44-year-old suspect's home when they discovered the teenager inside a cupboard.

In a statement, police said that “there is currently no indication the boy was held in the apartment against his will.”

The teenager was taken into police protection. He had been living in a shelter in a nearby town when he was reported missing by social workers in 2017.

The 44-year-old resident of the apartment was taken into custody. Officers also seized electronic devices during their search.