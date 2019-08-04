German police allege man killed son and himself from bridge

BERLIN (AP) — Police in central Germany say a man is suspected of throwing his 9-year-old son off a highway bridge before jumping to his death.

The police said officers found a "farewell letter" in the 36-year-old man's car after another driver alerted them late Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, police in Hesse state said the boy's mother reported learning of his death when she saw the letter on social media.

The father's actions took place five days after a different man pushed a woman and her 8-year-old son in front of a train at Frankfurt train station, killing the boy .

Central Hesse police spokesman Martin Ahlich said the two incidents couldn't be compared because "on the one side we have a perpetrator who was a stranger and in the other case a father and son."