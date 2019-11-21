Georgia county commissioner’s insurance fraud trial begins

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A county commissioner in coastal Georgia is on trial for charges that he took money from clients of his insurance business.

The Brunswick News reports jurors began hearing arguments Wednesday on insurance fraud charges against Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman.

Coleman and his wife Sherry Coleman were indicted in January on charges of taking money but failing to procure coverage. The trial that began Wednesday, though, deals only with six additional charges brought in June against Bob Coleman.

He denies guilt. Lawyers for Coleman on Wednesday suggested in questions that two clients who went without insurance may have failed to read or react to correspondence.

Sherry Coleman is alleged to have handled the paperwork on some of the policies in question, but has refused to testify in the current case.

