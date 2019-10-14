Gary officer shoots man who charged him armed with knife

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Gary police say an officer shot and wounded a man who charged him with a knife.

Lt. Dawn Westerfield says officers were dispatched about 5:40 a.m. Monday to check on "an aggressive, unwanted subject" and found him armed with a knife. She says the suspect charged an officer who fired his weapon, striking the suspect. The suspect was subdued and transported to a hospital for treatment. His name hasn't been released.

Westerfield says the officer wasn't injured.

She says the Lake County Sheriff's Department will investigate the incident.