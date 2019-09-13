Gambia minister to recommend charges filed against ex-leader

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia's justice minister says he will recommend that former dictator Yahya Jammeh be charged with theft and other forms of economic crimes as a result of a newly released economic inquiry into the former government.

Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou made the statement Friday, saying the damage Jammeh caused to government institutions, public resources and state-owned enterprises was so serious that he is recommending that the National Assembly endorse a motion to file charges against the former leader.

A nine-volume report from the inquiry was released Friday.

Led by veteran lawyer Surahata Janneh, a three-member panel began the inquiry in 2017. It involved public hearings punctuated by startling revelations about the economic crimes committed under the watch of Jammeh, who ruled the small West African nation for more than 22 years.