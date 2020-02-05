Fourth person arrested in slaying of real estate agent

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of a real estate agent on New Year's Eve, according Minneapolis police.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of murder in the death of Monique Baugh.

Prosecutors allege the 28-year-old Baugh was lured to a Maple Grove home that was for sale. She was kidnapped and shot to death, her body was found with her hands bound by tape in a north Minneapolis alley on Dec. 31.

Her boyfriend was shot in the couple's Minneapolis home with their two young daughters present but survived.

Search warrant affidavits tied Baugh's killing to a suspected drug rivalry between her boyfriend and one of the accused.

Police spokesman John Elder declined to say how the fourth person arrested may have been involved.