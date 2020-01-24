Fort Dodge man sentenced to life for killing 2 brothers

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man found guilty last month of the 2018 shooting deaths of two Fort Dodge brothers was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A jury found Tanner King, 28, of Fort Dodge, guilty in December of two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of El Dominic, 34, and Marion Rhodes, 37, on Oct. 22, 2018. Conviction of first-degree murder brings a mandatory life sentence under Iowa law. A judge on Friday sentenced King to two life sentences for each count, the Messenger reported.

King’s trial was moved from Webster County to Story County in an effort to ensure him a fair trial.

Dominic’s body was found in an alley and his older brother's body was found in a nearby apartment parking lot, police have said.

Police said King also tried to kill another man by firing a shot at him, but missed.