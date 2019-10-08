Former volunteer fire chief in Alabama charged with theft

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A former north Alabama volunteer fire chief faces two felony theft charges for allegedly stealing funds from the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

News outlets report 40-year-old Jason H. Edmonds, of Guntersville, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree theft and illegal possession or use of a credit or debit card.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office began investigating a few weeks ago when Georgia Mountain VFD board members discovered more than $5,000 in missing funds.

The sheriff's assistant chief deputy, Steve Guthrie, says Edmonds resigned during the investigation into misappropriated funds and questionable purchases.

Edmonds was released from the county jail after posting $30,000. Jail records did not indicate if he has an attorney.