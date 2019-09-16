Former treasurer of Kansas town sentenced to federal prison

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The former treasurer of a small Kansas town has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for stealing money from the town and spending taxpayer money at a casino.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Wichita says 56-year-old Deborah Sell of Fontana was sentenced Monday. She had pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

Sell admitted embezzling more than $174,000 from Fontana, a town of about 220 people in eastern Kansas.

Federal prosecutors say Sell issued city checks to pay personal expenses, withdrew cash using a city debit card for personal expenses, and deposited cash payments from customers into her personal account.

Restitution is mandatory.

Fontana is about 40 miles southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.