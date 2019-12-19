Former teacher gets 5 years for secretly filming boys

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts middle school teacher has been sentenced to five years in jail for secretly recording students at school and his home.

Scott McDonald, 39, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of enticing a child under the age of 16 and 14 counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

Victims who spoke with Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker asked for the maximum sentence to be issued, The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported.

“(McDonald’s) crime has shaken us to our core. They have broken our hearts, hurt our family and destroyed our ability to touch," a mother of a victim said.

Prosecutors say McDonald had been recording young males between the ages of 12 and adulthood in his home and at school since at least 2012.

McDonald made a statement before his sentencing that he's glad someone turned him in because “it had to end.”

This story was first published on Dec. 13, 2019. It was updated on Dec. 19, 2019, to correct the age of one of the victims. He was 12 years old, not 14. It also clarifies the first sentence to show there were multiple victims, not just one.