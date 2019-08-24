Former sheriff's office sergeant sentenced for firearms

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former sergeant with a sheriff's department in North Carolina has been sentenced to four years behind bars following an investigation found that he stole firearms and drugs.

U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon said in a news release earlier this week that an investigation found that 35-year-old Brandon Scott Hawks of Ayden stole firearms and drugs when he was a sergeant with the Gates County Sheriff's Office. In February, Hawks pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

The State Bureau of Investigation led the probe, which found the drugs and firearms were stolen between roughly 2014 and 2017. It also found that Hawks stole or mishandled illegal drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine.

After he's released from prison, Hawks will be on supervised release for three years.