Former detective faces more charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Polk County Sheriff’s detective is facing more charges of falsifying records after investigators looked deeper into his work record.

Dennis Jones Jr. was initially arrested in September on four counts of falsifying official records, forgery and uttering false instrument.

On Tuesday, he was again arrested by sheriff’s officials, this time on 26 more similar counts after detectives evaluated every case assigned to him.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says he is “extremely disappointed” and “embarrassed” by the situation.

The 31-year-old former detective resigned his post when he was first arrested.

The sheriff’s office says the misconduct did not result in any unlawful arrests or failure to arrest a suspect.

Sheriff’s officials accuse Jones of taking shortcuts to reduce his workload.