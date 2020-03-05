Former church bookkeeper gets probation for embezzlement

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — A former church bookkeeper in Alabama was sentenced to five years of probation for embezzling nearly $500,000.

Angela Cheatwood, who was the bookkeeper for Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and Sacred Heart School in Anniston, was sentenced Tuesday and ordered to pay restitution, WBMA-TV reported.

Cheatwood pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud. Federal prosecutors said she wrote unauthorized checks to herself from the church bank account. Authorities also said she took cash from school fundraisers and donations.