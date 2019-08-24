Former USC gynecologist released on bail in sex assault case

FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Dr. George Tyndall, 72, listens during an arraignment at Los Angeles Superior court in Los Angeles. The former University of Southern California gynecologist charged with sexually abusing patients has posted bail and been released from jail. The Los Angeles Times reports Dr. George Tyndall was freed Friday evening, Aug. 23, 2019, on $160,000 bond. Tyndall was arrested in June on 29 felony counts and faces up to 53 years in prison if convicted on all charges. He has denied any wrongdoing. less FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Dr. George Tyndall, 72, listens during an arraignment at Los Angeles Superior court in Los Angeles. The former University of Southern California gynecologist charged ... more Photo: Richard Vogel, AP Photo: Richard Vogel, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Former USC gynecologist released on bail in sex assault case 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former University of Southern California gynecologist charged with sexually abusing patents has posted bail and been released from jail.

The Los Angeles Times reports Dr. George Tyndall was freed Friday evening on $160,000 bond.

Tyndall was arrested in June on 29 felony counts and faces up to 53 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

The criminal case alleges Tyndall assaulted 16 women at the student health center where he worked for nearly three decades.

Hundreds of other women have sued the doctor and USC.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/