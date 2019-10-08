Former Idaho GOP chairman proposes plea agreement

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party has agreed to plead guilty to stalking his estranged wife and unlawfully entering the home of a female colleague in exchange for three other charges being dropped by prosecutors.

The Idaho Statesman reports Jonathan Parker proposed the plan to settle five pending criminal cases during a court hearing on Monday. Under the agreement, Parker would receive probation, a five-year no-contact order with his estranged wife and the female colleague whose home he entered, and possibly restitution.

If the judge doesn't accept the plea agreement, Parker faces up to five years in prison for the felony stalking charge.

Parker resigned from his GOP post in February with more than two years left in his term. He was arrested on suspicion of stalking on May 30 and was later also charged with three other misdemeanors and felony witness intimidation.

___

