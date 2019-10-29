https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Former-Coca-Cola-employee-accused-of-embezzlement-14571417.php
Former Coca-Cola employee accused of embezzlement
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former employee embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Company.
The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta said in a news release Tuesday that 41-year-old Anne Gronek-Gibbs is charged with wire fraud.
Gronek-Gibbs was a sales director at the company. Prosecutors say she modified electronic quotes, purchase orders and invoices from company vendors and then had Coca-Cola pay them.
Prosecutors say she ultimately embezzled more than $450,000, using this scheme to pay for gift cards, jewelry, purses and travel expenses for personal trips.
It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment.
