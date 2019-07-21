https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Florida-seeks-3-juveniles-who-escaped-detention-14111783.php
Florida seeks 2 juveniles who escaped detention center
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two juveniles remained at large after authorities say they attacked staff members to escape a Florida detention center. Two others have been caught.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the four staged a fight Saturday night inside their dorm and then overpowered staff members who came to break it up.
The four entered a control room, fought the staff members there and pushed buttons that opened the front door. They took a staff member's keys, driving off in a vehicle.
The juveniles still at-large are a 16 year old who was jailed on charges of sexually assaulting a child under 12, and a 17 year old who was charged with burglary.
Details of the two captures were not immediately released.
