Florida mom rams another mom's car at during a dispute

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman faces felony charges after she got into a dispute with another mother at a school on Monday, followed her and intentionally rammed her car at a red light, police said.

Briana Ciesha Morrison, 28, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and child abuse. The child abuse charge was added because Morrison had a child in the front passenger seat when she hit the other car, a St. Petersburg police report said.

The crash caused the airbags to deploy, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Authorities didn't name the school in the report, which also didn't address why the women were involved in a dispute.

Morrison “began pounding on the victim’s vehicle window yelling at her to come out of the car and fight," the report said.

The woman in the other vehicle complained of back pain from the crash, reports state.

Morrison was released from jail on a $15,000 bond on Monday afternoon. Jail records don't list a lawyer for her.