Florida man gets 6 years for fatal high-speed crash

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a high-speed crash that killed one of his passengers and injured two others.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 21-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Foiles was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and reckless driving that caused serious bodily injury. His plea was part of a deal that revoked his driver's license for three years and ordered him to complete 120 hours of community service.

Authorities say Foiles was driving between 71 mph and 90 mph on a dark, damp rural road near Silver Springs in 2017 when ran his car off the road and hit a fence and tree. Officials say 15-year-old Destiny Tyler was killed, and 17-year-old Ciara Glenn and 16-year-old Layla Glenn were seriously injured.

