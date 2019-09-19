Florida man drove with bodies of wife, 4 kids to Georgia

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of killing his wife and four children and driving their bodies into Georgia has returned to Florida to face murder charges.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports Michael W. Jones Jr. is charged so far with the death of Casei Jones. Her body was found in his van following a crash in Hickox, Georgia last week.

Investigators found the decomposed bodies of the children — ages 10, 5, 2 and 1 — in woods nearby. They had been missing for six weeks.

Autopsies were done Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia.

Chief Assistant State Attorney Ric Ridgway says there's no hurry to charge the children's deaths because Jones is held without bond.

Marion County Sheriff's Sgt. Paul Bloom says investigators believe the family was killed at home near Ocala.