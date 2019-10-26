Florida authorities: Body found along road a homicide victim

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a man whose body was found alongside a road is a homicide victim.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the Brevard County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of 27-year-old Nigel Daise as a homicide.

Daise's body was dumped alongside a road in Rockledge and discovered Thursday by a passerby on the residential street.

Authorities say the Daise suffered traumatic injuries, but wouldn't reveal details while investigating the death.

Investigators believe Daise died at another location before his body was left along the road.

___

