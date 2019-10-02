Fleeing Kansas man charged in crash that kills Illinois man

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — A fleeing driver has been charged with causing a crash in the Kansas City area that killed a suburban Chicago man.

KCTV reports that 29-year-old Anthony Dorsey was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

The pursuit started Monday after a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a car with a registration issue near a Kansas City, Kansas, shopping area. The patrol says the man fled westbound on Interstate 70 before turning around near Bonner Springs, Kansas, and driving into oncoming traffic.

That's when 19-year-old Nathan Pena, of Brookfield, Illinois, was killed in a head-on crash while headed to Colorado to see friends. Dorsey, who was wanted on an armed robbery charge, had minor injuries and was taken into custody at the scene.

Information from: KCTV-TV, http://www.kctv5.com