Feds: Suspects stole copper from 80-plus cell towers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Five people from Illinois are facing federal charges for allegedly stealing copper from more than 80 cellular towers in Illinois and Missouri.

The indictments were announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis. Four of the suspects are from Collinsville, and one is from Springfield.

The indictment says that between April and August of 2018 the suspects stole copper grounding bars and copper wiring from cell towers in 21 different places, damaging communications systems in those areas.

The alleged crimes occurred in several counties in both states.

The stolen copper was sold to metal salvage dealers.