Federal jury convicts ex-deputy of distributing drugs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former West Virginia sheriff's deputy on federal drug distribution charges.

The Exponent Telegram reports jurors deliberated for four hours before returning the verdict Thursday night against former Harrison County Deputy Tim Rock.

Prosecutors had called Rock “a drug dealer with a badge” in opening statements Tuesday before calling witnesses including a confidential informant who testified that Rock supplied him with heroin.

Defense attorney Mike Hissam said his client was innocent. He questioned the credibility of the informant and said his client had no motive to distribute drugs.

Earlier this year, Rock was found guilty in state court of falsifying documentation of payments made to confidential informants while he worked on the now-defunct Harrison County Street Crimes and Drug unit.

