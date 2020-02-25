Federal jury convicts Tennessee man in drug case

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A federal jury in Mississippi has convicted a Tennessee man in a drug trafficking case tied to Tennessee and Indiana.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, in a news release Tuesday, said Fortrell Latrae Sain, 38, of Memphis, was convicted Friday of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. In 2018, agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations determined Sain acted as the middle man in the multi-state cocaine conspiracy that involved co-defendants Ray Parham and Riondal Taylor.

Parham and Taylor pleaded guilty for their roles in the case on Nov. 8. Taylor will be sentenced March 3 and Parham on March 4 before U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. Sain will be sentenced May 26. He faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine.