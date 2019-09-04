Facebook ads underscore Trump's mixed messages on guns

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants to move quickly on gun violence legislation, but his new push comes just days after posting an ad on his official Facebook page that defended the Second Amendment and warned that Democrats are looking to seize Americans' firearms.

Trump is under growing pressure to deliver some form of gun control package following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. He told reporters Wednesday in the White House that he "would like to see it happen soon."

Trump says, "We're going to do what's right," and he claims the National Rifle Association "wants to do what's right too."

That message offered a stark contrast with the ads, which urged a specific group of voters to sign a petition pledging to defend the right to own firearms.