FBI report shows first decrease in hate crimes in 4 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of hate crimes across the United States dipped slightly in 2018 after three consecutive years of increases.

The FBI released its annual hate crimes report on Tuesday. There were 7,120 reported hate crimes in 2018, down from 7,175 in 2017.

The report shows 24 people were killed and there were 22 report rapes identified as hate crimes.

The report is compiled by using data submitted by more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies around the U.S.

Religion-based hate crimes decreased by about 8 percent in 2018, with 835 incidents targeting Jews and Jewish institutions. That's down from 938 incidents in 2017.

The Anti-Defamation League said Jews and Jewish institutions continued "to be at the center of religion-based hate crime attacks."