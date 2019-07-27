FBI, police search for missing 2-year-old after parents died

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The Medford Police Department and the FBI are searching for a 2-year-old boy after his parents were involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana.

The FBI says in a news release that officers are trying to find Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak.

The boy's parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Montana, after police stopped them following a chase because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest.

The FBI says officers found Janiak dead with a gunshot wound to her head and Salcido dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Their child was not in the 1996 GMC Jimmy with Oregon license plates.

The FBI says investigators found by searching Janiak's financial records that the last activity was on June 3 and 4, 2019, when two purchases were made at a Walmart in Medford. The purchases were caught on surveillance video, which showed the parents and Aiden together. The couple purchased camping equipment.