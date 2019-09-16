Ex-security guard gets 7 years for racist rant, attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former private security guard has been sentenced to over seven years in prison after he harassed a Muslim family, broke a Latina woman's hand with a metal baton and pepper-sprayed two people during a racist attack in Southwest Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 38-year-old Nathan Scates pleaded guilty Monday to assault, attempted assault and two counts of the hate crime of intimidation.

Prosecutors with the Multnomah District Attorney's Office say Scates was on duty and wearing a guard's uniform when he confronted a Muslim family on a public dock and lobbed hate speech at them because they were wearing hijabs.

Authorities say he also hurled homophobic and xenophobic slurs at a Latina woman as she filmed him. Scates struck the woman with a metal baton, breaking her hand and sending her phone into the Willamette River.

Police say someone called 911 and Scates tried to leave. Scates blasted two other people with pepper spray when they tried to follow him.

