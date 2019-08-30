Ex-officer indicted for capital murder in woman's death

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi police officer has been indicted for capital murder in the death of woman with whom he was romantically involved.

Lafayette County grand jurors on Friday indicted Matthew Kinne (KIHN'-ee), saying he shot and killed Dominique Clayton on May 20.

The indictment says Kinne, then an Oxford police officer, broke into Clayton's house to assault her.

Clayton's relatives say she and Kinne were in a relationship. Her 8-year-old son found her shot in the back of the head.

Capital murder is punishable in Mississippi by death or life without parole.

Kinne was moved to an undisclosed jail last week after a picture showed him standing unguarded and eating outside a Panola County cell.

Clayton's family demands $5 million from Oxford city government, saying officials failed to supervise Kinne.