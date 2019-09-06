Ex-drug company CEO Martin Shkreli sues former investor

FILE- In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. The imprisoned pharmaceutical entrepreneur, who is serving prison time for fraud, has filed a fraud lawsuit against one of his former investors. less FILE- In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ex-drug company CEO Martin Shkreli sues former investor 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — The former drug company executive known as Pharma Bro has sued the son of one of his investors over losses from a failed hedge fund.

The federal countersuit was filed in New York City on Friday by the convicted former drug company CEO. It claims the son of George Yaffe pressured Martin Shkreli into signing an invalid promissory note for $250,000 after Yaffe lost a $100,000 investment in 2012.

Last year, a state court judge ordered Shkreli to pay Yaffe more than $420,000 covering the promissory note plus interest.

Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison last year for looting a drug company he founded of $11 million to pay back investors in failed hedge funds he ran.

Before his arrest, Shkreli was best known for drastically raising the price of a lifesaving drug.