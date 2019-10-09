Ex-county coroner indicted on over 40 theft, fraud charges

GRAY, Ga. (AP) — A former coroner initially accused of stealing over $100,000 has been indicted by a Georgia grand jury on more than 40 theft and fraud charges.

WMAZ-TV reports 76-year-old Jerry Bridges Sr. was indicted by a Jones County grand jury Tuesday after being arrested in June.

The indictment says Bridges is now accused of stealing more than $200,000 from over 22 clients while he owned Bridges Funeral Home and Cedar Ridge cemetery.

Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton says Bridges stole from two accounts, a "pre-needs" account which held advanced funeral payments and another account intended to pay for continuous lot care at the cemetery.

Bridges resigned from the Jones County Coroner's Office after his arrest. Probate Judge Mike Greene swore in Matt Jarratt as the new coroner in June.