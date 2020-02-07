Ex-corrections officer sentenced for smuggling in drugs

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey corrections officer who smuggled in drugs to a state prison inmate in return for money will now serve time behind bars.

Roberto Reyes-Jackson, 31, of Irvington, received a four-year sentence on Friday. He also forfeited his job and is barred from holding public employment in New Jersey.

Reyes-Jackson pleaded guilty last October to conspiracy to commit official misconduct. He worked at the Northern State Prison in Newark and smuggled wax folds of fentanyl and cannabis to inmate Aaron Copeland, authorities have said.

Copeland's girlfriend, Tyeesha Powell, paid Reyes-Jackson several hundred dollars in bribes and Copeland would then sell the drugs to other inmates, who paid by having friends or relatives wire money to Powell.

Copeland, 31, of Newark, and Powell, 34, of Pleasantville, both pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl and both are awaiting sentencing. Copeland faces an additional three years in prison, while Powell faces a recommended sentence of probation.