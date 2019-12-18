Ex-cops gets 10 years for ordering teens to strip, run naked

FORT LAUERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for threatening to arrest two teens if they didn't strip and run naked through the Everglades.

Former Miccosukee officer Michael Martinez, 30, was sentenced Wednesday. Authorities say he pulled the young couple over after running a stop sign in 2016 and found a small amount of alcohol and marijuana in the car.

Prosecutors say he told the teens to follow him down an isolated road where he ordered them to take their clothes off and run, or go to jail.

The teens testified they felt intimidated and thought they had no choice but to follow his orders. Authorities say he also tried to solicit a sex act from the teenage girl.

The Sun Sentinel reports he may be released on bail while appealing the case.