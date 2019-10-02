Ex-NAACP leader ‘deeply sorry’ but denies sexual assault

Jazmyne Childs cries during a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, as she describes the sexual harassment she says she endured while employed by the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP, in Raleigh, N.C. She is asking the national NAACP to expel the man whom she identified as the person who assaulted and harassed her.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina NAACP leader has softened his denial of sexual misconduct accusations.

In a written statement given to The Associated Press, the Rev. Curtis Gatewood says he never intentionally harassed anyone, but realizes his actions “may have been received as sexual.”

Gatewood says in the statement issued Tuesday that he’s “deeply sorry,” but denies committing any kind of sexual assault. No criminal charges have been filed.

Courtney Sebring of Durham told the AP that she was a 17-year-old summer intern in 2014 when Gatewood’s stares, comments and touches made her so uncomfortable that she told her parents and asked the NAACP for help.

Last week, former employee Jazmyne Childs said Gatewood sexually harassed her in 2017. The national NAACP has suspended Gatewood’s membership.