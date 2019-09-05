Escapee from troubled county jail in Cleveland in custody.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who escaped Tuesday from a troubled county jail in Cleveland is back in custody.

Cleveland.com reports 30-year-old Ferdinand Torres-Vargas was arrested Thursday after police in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn received a tip.

Officials have not said how Torres-Vargas escaped from the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Corrections Center. He was arrested Sunday on a felony domestic violence charge and previous misdemeanor charges of endangering children, aggravated menacing and marijuana possession.

Three inmates at the jail have been mistakenly released in recent months from the downtown lockup, including a man accused of murder.

A U.S. Marshals Service investigative report last November called conditions at the jail inhumane because of overcrowding, unsanitary conditions and abuse of inmates by corrections officers.