Epstein's purported madam now a focus in sex abuse cases

MIAMI (AP) — The daughter of a British publishing magnate is one of the most prominent figures left from the orbit of Jeffrey Epstein after his suicide in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been called Epstein's madam, the woman who recruited girls for his sexual appetites, and at times his social planner and household organizer in places ranging from New York to Palm Beach, Florida.

David S. Weinstein is a former federal prosecutor now in private practice in Miami. He says that "if I were drafting an indictment against her, it would be the same conspiracy to traffic in underage minors."

In 2011, Maxwell said "the allegations made against me are abhorrent and entirely untrue and I ask that they stop."

Her father, publisher Robert Maxwell, died in 1991 after falling off his yacht.