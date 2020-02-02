Ekhomu scores season-high 25 in win for No. 14 FSU women

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nicki Ekhomu scored a season-high 25 points and No. 14 Florida State finally found its shooting touch in the second half in beating Pitt 66-41 on Saturday.

After a first half in which both teams shot only 21% and were tied at 20, the Seminoles shot 51% in the second half and 7 of 14 from the arc — after going 0 for 10 from distance in the first two quarters — to outscore the Panthers by 25.

Woolfolk shot 11 of 17 with five assists. Kiah Gillespie was only 4-of-15 shooting but finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Sammie Puisis added 12 points, all on 3-pointers.

The Seminoles (18-4, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) have beaten the Panthers in all seven meetings since Pitt joined the ACC in 2013-14.

The Panthers (4-17, 1-9), coming off their lone conference win on Thursday against Wake Forest, never did get on track offensively shooting just 25 percent. Dayshanette Harris had 17 points and seven rebounds and Gabbie Green added 12 points.

A 9-0 run midway through the third quarter gave the Seminoles the lead for good and they led by 12 entering the fourth period. A 15-0 run had the Seminoles up by 29 with two minutes left in the game.

