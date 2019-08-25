East Carolina suspends 2 players from team after arrests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Two East Carolina players have been suspended from the team indefinitely after they were accused of breaking into a car.

Coach Mike Houston on Sunday announced the suspensions of linebacker Delvontae Harris and cornerback Juan Powell.

Greenville Police Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter says they were charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle early Saturday after authorities responded to a report of two men pulling on car door handles and breaking into cars.

Hunter says after a witness identified them, they admitted to breaking into at least one car.

The school says its decision came after Houston and other school officials were notified of the charges. Houston says representing the school "in a negative light is something we take very seriously."

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25