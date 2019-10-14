Dutch court convicts asylum-seeker in station terror attack

FILE - In this Friday August 31, 2018, image Dutch police officers near the scene of a stabbing attack at central station in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. A Dutch court is expected to deliver its verdict Monday Oct. 14, 2019, in the case against an Afhgan asylum-seeker for stabbing two American tourists at Amsterdam's main railway station.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted an Afghan asylum-seeker and sentenced him to nearly 27 years imprisonment for stabbing two American tourists in a terror attack at Amsterdam's main railway station.

The 20-year-old man, identified by Dutch authorities as Jawed S, was shot by police shortly after he stabbed two 38-year-old American men at Amsterdam Central station on Aug. 31 last year.

Both victims survived but one was left partially paralyzed by the attack.

Amsterdam District Court convicted Jawed S. Monday of attempted murder with a terrorist motive and sentenced him to the maximum possible 26 years and eight months.

The court ruled that he traveled to the Netherlands from Germany to avenge what he perceived as insults to Islam and did not know his victims were Americans.