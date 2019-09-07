Driver shot by police said in 911 call he'd kill everyone

VAN WERT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed by Ohio sheriff's deputies after threatening to kill people with a stolen semitrailer cab repeatedly said in 911 calls he wouldn't pull over.

A dozen 911 calls from the two-hour chase Tuesday in western Ohio with 46-year-old Terry Pierce Jr. of Spencerville were released Friday to The Lima News .

Pierce during the calls told police he was going to kill everyone in his way and threatened to hit a school bus. He also said he was tired of life and would force police to shoot him.

Pierce hit a state highway patrol cruiser at an exit ramp after falsely promising to pull over.

Deputies fatally shot Pierce after he drove the wrong way on a highway toward oncoming traffic.

