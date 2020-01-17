Driver pleads guilty in Georgia crash that killed two men

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of driving under the influence and speeding has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in a crash that killed two men in Georgia.

Michael Sean Shake, 43, entered a cold plea Thursday, to charges in a 2017 collision in Columbus, the Ledger-Enquirer reported. The cold plea means Judge Ben Land will decide Shake's sentence with no agreement between the prosecution and defense.

Authorities said Shake was going 109 mph (175 kph) and had a blood-alcohol content twice the legal limit when he crashed into Quinton Moss, 30, and Anthony Fort, 25. Moss died at the scene and Fort was pronounced dead at a hospital. Both men were from Alabama, Hansis said.

Shake has denied he was drunk but acknowledged he was angry at two other people in his vehicle and blacked out at the time of the crash. He apologized to the victims' families Thursday.

“I never meant for this to happen, and I'm sorry,” he said. “Whatever the judge gives me, I'll accept it.”

The maximum sentence for all of the charges is 64 years in prison, the newspaper reported. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.