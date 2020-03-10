Driver in hit-and-run death gets 3 years behind bars

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man visiting Rhode Island from Florida has been sentenced to serve three years in prison for leaving the scene after fatally striking a woman with his rented car, authorities said.

Paul Newman, 55, of Jacksonville, struck Maria Raposo, 46, as she crossed an East Providence street in August 2017, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Instead of stopping as required by state law, he drove away, authorities said.

Another driver followed Newman and reported his vehicle’s license plate to the police. Newman then attempted to return his rental car. About an hour and a half after the crash, he surrendered to police, the attorney general's office said.

Newman, who formerly lived in Rhode Island, pleaded no contest last week. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with three years to serve, two years on home confinement, and the balance suspended with probation.