Detention hearing slated for woman in slaying of fiance

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — A detention hearing is scheduled Friday for a woman accused of stabbing her fiance in their southern New Jersey apartment and then leaving him in a car outside a hospital, where he later died.

The hearing had been set for last week but the defense sought a delay to review additional evidence from the state in the case against 27-year-old Ciara Williams.

Ocean County prosecutors say 35-year-old Dennis Power was stabbed Sept. 29 in Brick Township, and Williams drove him to the hospital before returning to the apartment. Officials say Power was unconscious but still breathing when hospital staff found him in the vehicle, and he died shortly afterward.

A defense attorney has said Williams had obvious facial injuries following Sunday's altercation and acted in self-defense.