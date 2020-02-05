Deputy resigns amid inappropriate relationship allegations

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy who was placed on administrative leave in December after allegations of misconduct and inappropriate relationships resigned in mid-January, before being interviewed for an internal investigation.

The allegations against Daryl Smith, the former deputy, were reported from outside the sheriff’s office on Dec. 9, according to a news release. Smith reportedly had inappropriate, consensual relationships with a county employee and a person he met during a domestic argument call, the Spokesman-Review reported.

Smith was placed on administrative leave and major crimes detectives assisted in an internal investigation, according to a news release. Smith, in addition to the person he met during the domestic violence call and other potential civilian witnesses, refused to be interviewed.

Smith resigned Jan. 17 and the investigation was completed at the end of January, according to sheriff’s spokesman Cpl. Mark Gregory. Smith was hired by the sheriff’s office in 2003.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich reviewed the investigation and sustained findings that Smith violated policies related to standards of conduct, conflicting relationships, personal communication devices and vehicle use.

Knezovich said Smith made the right decision in resigning.