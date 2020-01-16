Deputies shoot man after he fires on officers in SC

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Two deputies in South Carolina shot a man running away from a traffic stop after he fired at them first, authorities said.

A Newberry County deputy was trying to pull a car over during a traffic stop around 7 p.m. Wednesday and the driver would not stop, deputies said.

When a second deputy arrived from the opposite direction, Shaheme Marquis Lindsay stopped his vehicle and started running, deputies said on Facebook.

Lindsay fired at the deputies, who shot back and wounded him, deputies said. His condition was not released. The deputies were not hurt and their names were not released.

Officers found a semiautomatic pistol and a semiautomatic rifle near where Lindsay was shot, authorities said.

Lindsay, 25, had warrants against him for drug charges, and both Newberry County deputies and Newberry city police wanted to talk to him about recent shootings, authorities said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.