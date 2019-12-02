Deputies say inmate was discovered missing during head count

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Louisiana says an inmate was discovered missing during a nightly head count.

News outlets report 33-year-old Anthony Lee Wells is wanted on a simple escape charge. Deputies says Wells escaped from the Rapides Detention Center #2 in Alexandria on Sunday.

A news release says Wells has previous convictions for burglary. He hasn’t been convicted of any violent crimes and he’s not considered dangerous.

The sheriff’s office says Wells is considered an escapee and anyone who assists him will be charged accordingly. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.