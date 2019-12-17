Deputies investigate theft of safe from Ohio justice center

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deputies from an Ohio sheriff's office did not have to travel far to investigate the theft of a safe from a cafeteria.

The theft happened over the weekend in the complex that houses their offices, Cleveland police headquarters and the county court.

The theft at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center in downtown Cleveland was discovered early Monday, prompting the closure of the normally busy cafeteria for the day. The safe was stolen from a manager's office inside the cafeteria after someone removed a door window. Nothing else was reported missing.

A search for the safe, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash, came up empty, Sheriff's Capt. Rich Peters told WEWS-TV. The safe is valued at $3,000.

Investigators are examining surveillance camera footage and employee card swipe data for clues, Peters said. He added that there is no video footage showing the safe being removed from the Justice Center.