Deputies: Man kills 2 relatives and kidnaps 2 women

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man killed two of his relatives in a South Carolina home and then kidnapped two women, beating one of them while the other escaped, authorities said.

Ontrell Dashuan Martin was arrested Saturday afternoon in Lexington County about eight hours after the shootings and kidnappings, Richland County deputies said.

Deputies were called to a home in Columbia on Saturday morning by someone who reported gunshots, authorities said.

Travis Smith, 32, and Sherron Hutchinson, 35, were found inside shot to death, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a statement.

About the same time, a woman called 911 to report she had been kidnapped from a home where two people were killed, but managed to escape, deputies said.

The second woman who was kidnapped was taken to a hospital after she was beaten, deputies said in a statement.

Martin, 20, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and other charges. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

Deputies did not release a motive for the killings and kidnappings nor how Martin is related to the two people killed.